Liner Notes: How Whisper Party wrote a song inspired by a quote from a podcast

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Alana Schreiber
Published September 2, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT
Whisper Party members from Left to Right: Chris Hayes, Michael Selser, Rex Marshall, and Jean Preston

WWNO and WRKF have partnered with America Amplified, a journalism initiative emphasizing community engagement. As part of this collaboration, we bring you the third edition of Liner Notes, our segment where we talk to Louisiana bands and dissect one of their original songs.

In this episode, we are joined by members of the New Orleans dream pop group, Whisper Party. Singer Jean Preston and bassist Rex Marshall walk us through one of their newest releases, Colored Image of the Sun. Jean tells us how the song was inspired by a line she heard in an episode of the podcast, Radiolab, and Rex shares how he and the other musicians added musical smearing of color to match the lyrics. Then, we hear a live recording of “Colored Image of the Sun.”

Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
