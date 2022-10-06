Have late fees from city services? This New Orleans program could help you pay them off

If you’ve wracked up late fees on parking tickets, library books, or water bills, a returning city program could temporarily help pay them off.

On Oct. 1, the City of New Orleans launched an Amnesty Late Fee Program, which will run through the end of the year. During that window, residents can pay just the base fees on certain delinquent accounts, and avoid paying off late fees that have racked up.

“This Amnesty program will certainly provide the financial relief our hard working taxpayers deserve,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a press release .

Citing the ongoing economic struggles of the pandemic, Cantrell said the program is an effort to “meet people where they are.” There is no limit to the number of residents who can participate, according to John Lawson, the press secretary for the Mayor’s office – and the city is already seeing residents utilize it.

It’s too early to estimate how many residents are expected to take advantage of the program, Lawson said. But in 2019, the city ran a similar amnesty program that saved residents more than $6 million in fines and fees, according to the press release.

The amnesty specifically applies to six different city services. They are:



Parking and Camera Tickets

Sales and Hotel/Motel Taxes

Code Enforcement Violations

Library Fines and Fees

Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans residential bills

Brake Tags

Each service has specific eligibility criteria, according to nola.gov .

For parking and camera tickets: Anyone who owes money for a parking ticket more than 30 days old, or a photo safety citation more than 60 days old, can pay them without any late fees. Tickets from the New Orleans Police Department aren’t included.

To pay tickets, head to this portal or call (504) 525-0088 for parking tickets, or (504) 658-8082 for camera tickets. You can also pay in person at City Hall or at the City Auto Pound at 400 N. Claiborne Ave.

For sales and hotel/motel taxes: Individuals who failed to file a tax return and pay the tax due, have underpaid taxes, or who have failed to pay for certain kinds of licenses and permits are among those eligible. All penalties, negligence, and 50% of interest will be waived, and installment plans can be arranged.

To pay online, existing businesses will need a coupon code from the city, which should have been sent in a letter, according to the city’s website. Payments can also be made at the Bureau of Revenue office at City Hall; make an appointment here first.

For code enforcement violations: Anyone with an ownership interest in property with a Code Enforcement lien, or anyone who has had a Sheriff Sale filed against their property based on an unpaid Code Enforcement lien between January 2011 through December 2015, will qualify to have their “violations significantly reduced.” To participate, submit this form .

For library fines and fees: All New Orleans Public Library cardholders who have outstanding fines and fees can get a one-time waiver up to $200. To participate, head to your local library branch and ask about the amnesty program at the service desk.

For Sewerage and Water Board: Only residential customers with delinquent accounts are eligible to have certain late fees waived, which means you must have owed over $50 for longer than 60 days. Commercial, Multi-Family and Industrial customers are exempt.

To participate or get more information, call 504-52-WATER or head to one of S&WB’s offices: 625 Joseph St. on the East Bank, or 4021 Behrman Place on the West Bank. Payment plans can be arranged, and certain low-income customers can qualify for a reduced down payment on their delinquent accounts.

For brake tags: Late fees will be waived for residents whose brake tags are expired. The deadline for residents to avoid these fees is earlier than for other city services: residents must get their vehicles re-inspected by Dec. 1.