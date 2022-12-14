Tornado watch issued for New Orleans ahead of Wednesday evening severe weather; see updates here

The New Orleans metro area is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. as a severe weather event moves across southeast Louisiana on Wednesday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Shawn O'Neil said the New Orleans area is in a "very favorable environment" for tornado development heading into Wednesday evening, hours after multiple tornado warnings were issued in the Baton Rouge area and St. Tammany Parish. One tornado was confirmed to have hit a hospital in New Iberia, and another tornado killed two people in north Louisiana.

"We have had a lot of rotation on the radar and have had to issue tornado warnings because of that," O'Neil said.

Numerous thunderstorms continue across the area, with some prompting tornado warnings. Please continue to stay weather aware throughout the afternoon and evening! pic.twitter.com/CJEQ1Y1WvS — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) December 14, 2022

Severe weather conditions are expected to hit New Orleans around 3 p.m. and last well into the evening, O'Neil said. Residents should prepare for heavy rainfall, and flooding could be an issue as well, as seen in other parts of the state earlier Wednesday.

NWS meteorologists also issued a flood watch for southeast Louisiana, including Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, until 9 p.m.

O'Neil said the amount of rain will depend on how long the line takes to pass over New Orleans, but that two to four inches of rainfall is likely.

Because of the rain and potential flooding, city officials said the ban on neutral ground parking would be lifted at 3 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday. City Hall also closed at 1 p.m., as did various schools in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany and other surrounding parishes.

City Hall closed at 1PM ahead of expected severe weather.



Neutral ground parking allowed 3PM today until 8AM Thurs.



For updates⬇️⬇️https://t.co/DxTJPbwWaO — The City Of New Orleans (@CityOfNOLA) December 14, 2022

In severe weather events like Wednesday's, O'Neil said it's important to follow the news or NWS for updates on changing warnings and conditions.

"Have some kind of way to get warnings," O'Neil said. "When the warning is issued, take action. You got to do it, especially on a day like today."

For more weather updates from NWS, click here.