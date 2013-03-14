See Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Live
Wait Wait will provide links to any available online ticket sales here, but all ticket sales for road shows are handled by local venues.
For a schedule and tickets to our weekly shows at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, please click here.
See below for a schedule and tickets to see Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! on the road:
Thursday, Sept 24 - Omaha, NE; Orpheum Theater; 7:30pm CT; Tickets and Info
Thursday, Oct 22 - Kalamazoo, MI; Miller Auditorium; 7:30pm ET; Tickets and Info
Check back soon for more events from Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
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