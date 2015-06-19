© 2022 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your crucial donation during the Fall Drive provides content across platforms and across the world: 844-790-1094 or click here now!
NPR News

Cat Wins 'Hero Dog' Award

By Barbara Campbell
Published June 19, 2015 at 7:57 PM CDT
Tara is top dog, so to speak, after winning a hero award for rescuing her young owner from a canine attack last year.
Richard Vogel
/
AP
Tara is top dog, so to speak, after winning a hero award for rescuing her young owner from a canine attack last year.

Tara, a tabby from Bakersfield, Calif., has won an honor that so routinely goes to that other kind of pet, it's known as the Hero Dog award. This time, the Society for The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles had to scratch out "dog," and etch "cat" on the trophy instead.

Who can forget Tara swinging into action in a viral video from home security cameras last year?

Tara, a 7-year-old cat, is still keeping a watchful eye over Jeremy Triantafilo.
Richard Vogel / AP
/
AP
Tara, a 7-year-old cat, is still keeping a watchful eye over Jeremy Triantafilo.

The dog from next door had crept up on Tara's owner 4-year-old Jeremy Triantafilo as he played on his bike in the driveway. The intruder clamped his teeth into Jeremy's leg and began to drag him. Tara dashed to the rescue, body-slammed the dog, and chased him off the scene.

Jeremy needed eight stitches in his leg, and says of Tara, "She is my hero."

AP reports:

"You will usually find Tara close to Jeremy, his father said.

" 'The neighbor kids come over and play with her. Dogs walk by all the time. She gets along fine with our dog, Maya. But if Jeremy falls off his bike, she comes running. If he starts crying, she comes running,' Triantafilo said. He believes Tara would help Jeremy's twin brothers, Carson and Conner, if they needed it. She's grown up with all of them. But there is no question she is partial to Jeremy, he said. Jeremy and Tara spend a lot of time walking around and talking with one another."

In addition to the award, Tara wins a year's supply of cat food and probably many more Internet views.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Barbara Campbell

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info