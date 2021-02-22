© 2022 WWNO
San Francisco Man Moves And Takes His House With Him

Published February 22, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Real estate is pricey in San Francisco, so when Tim Brown moved, he took his house. The San Francisco Chronicle reports a truck moved a 139-year-old Victorian brick house. It made the six blocks at less than 1 mile an hour. This took years of planning, 15 permits, ripped-out parking meters and sawed-off tree limbs. Mr. Brown may have to change the address number that is painted on the window above the door. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

