San Francisco Man Moves And Takes His House With Him

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Real estate is pricey in San Francisco, so when Tim Brown moved, he took his house. The San Francisco Chronicle reports a truck moved a 139-year-old Victorian brick house. It made the six blocks at less than 1 mile an hour. This took years of planning, 15 permits, ripped-out parking meters and sawed-off tree limbs. Mr. Brown may have to change the address number that is painted on the window above the door.