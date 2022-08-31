How well do you understand the economy? Take our Summer School final quiz to find out

We've reached the end of another very productive semester of Planet Money Summer School!

The time has come to take your headphones out, find a comfy chair, and apply the knowledge you've learned over the course of this season. Our quiz will test your knowledge of some of the vocabulary we've talked about — both what it means and how to apply it to real-life situations.

Don't get discouraged if your answer isn't right the first time! And remember you can always go back and review vocabulary or listen to an episode again.

Good luck!

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...