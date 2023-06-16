© 2023 WWNO
NPR News

Yes, the big news is Trump. Test your knowledge of everything else in NPR's news quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published June 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT

This week's news cycle was dominated by a guy who allegedly stole from his former workplace, yet thinks he'll get rehired. None of these quiz questions are about Donald Trump, though.

So much more happened! How well have you been paying attention?

If you want a perfect score, but can't be bothered with the news, scroll past the quiz for a cheat sheet.

Let's cheat!

Read up on the Tonys.

Get the DL on Biden's RC (root canal).

What's up with the forest book?

What's the deal with special counsel Jack Smith?

So many ministers: Nicola, Boris, Silvio or the other one.

AI did what!? It did this.

Who is this Francis Suarez guy?

Unions are going to be busy. Also, this.

To where are people fleeing climate change?

This person, this person and this person retired.

Just type "bears" into Google News, OK?

NPR News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.

