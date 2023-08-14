'Cotton Eye Joe' interrupts crucial tennis rally at Canadian Open

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Over the weekend at the Canadian Open, tennis players Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek were battling it out mid-point in a semifinal tiebreaker when...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "COTTON EYE JOE")

REDNEX: (Singing) If it hadn't been for Cotton Eye Joe, I'd been married a long time ago.

FADEL: The dance party staple "Cotton Eye Joe" rang through the stadium. The crowd might have liked it, but the players were thrown. They stopped their rally and probably asked themselves, where did this come from and where will it go? It's MORNING EDITION.

