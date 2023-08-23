Georgia man now holds Guinness World Record for Batman memorabilia

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. I have a thing for the Flash, the DC Comics superhero. In my office, I got a collection of about 200 Flash toys. I thought that was a lot, but it's nothing compared to Brad Ladner of Milton, Ga. He's got the Guinness World Record for the biggest collection of Batman memorabilia with 8,226 pieces - action figures, posters, glassware - meticulously organized. Goes to show not all heroes wear capes, but I'll bet Brad has one or 10. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.