© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

The USWNT's Julie Ertz, a back to back World Cup champion, is retiring from soccer

By Ayana Archie
Published August 31, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT
U.S. defender Julie Ertz celebrates after scoring a goal against New Zealand during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Commerce City, Colo., on Sept. 15, 2017. The 2-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year has retired from soccer after a 10-year career that included back to back Women's World Cup titles and two U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year awards.
Jack Dempsey
/
AP
U.S. defender Julie Ertz celebrates after scoring a goal against New Zealand during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Commerce City, Colo., on Sept. 15, 2017. The 2-time U.S. Soccer Player of the Year has retired from soccer after a 10-year career that included back to back Women's World Cup titles and two U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year awards.

Julie Ertz, a back to back FIFA World Cup champion and a 2-time U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year recipient, is retiring from the sport, U.S. Soccer announced Thursday.

"As an athlete you're always singularly focused on the next goal, the next tournament and rarely do you get time to reflect on your career," Ertz said. "However, over the past couple of months my heart has been filled with gratitude as I've thought about the amazing experiences soccer has given me."

Ertz, 31, played as a central defender in the 2015 World Cup and a central midfielder in the 2019 Cup.

She is the only player to win the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year and the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year twice, in 2017 and 2019.

Ertz, née Johnston, is also a two-time Olympian. She played in the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and made a comeback after a knee injury in the pandemic-delayed 2021 games in Tokyo, in which she started in five of the six matches and played the second-most total minutes across the tournament.

Following the 2021 Olympics, Ertz took 18 months away from the game due to sustaining injuries and welcoming a son, but returned to the field in the 2023 World Cup, in which she played every minute of four matches.

Ertz was drafted third overall to the National Women's Soccer League by the Chicago Red Stars in 2014, and won the league's Rookie of the Year award that year.

Ertz joins her teammate Megan Rapinoe in retiring. Former U.S. Women's National Team coach Vlatko Andonovksi stepped down earlier this month.

In a farewell message, Ertz thanked her teams and colleagues, fans and family.

"Finally, to the game of soccer. You have shaped every part of who I am," she said. "My relationship with my faith, my character, friendships, travel, college, heck, just my daily routine. It's a sad thing to reflect and know the game just moves on without you. The game doesn't owe you anything but it has given me so much. What a truly beautiful game it is. I'm just grateful for the time we had."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Ayana Archie

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info