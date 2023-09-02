Bill Richardson, former New Mexico governor and diplomat, dies at 75

Bill Richardson, a former Democratic governor of New Mexico who went on to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has died. He was 75.

Richardson died in his sleep at his home in Chatham, Mass., the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, a foundation started by the former governor, confirmed on Saturday.

"He lived his entire life in the service of others – including both his time in government and his subsequent career helping to free people held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad," Mickey Bergman, vice president of the Richardson Center, said in a statement. "The world has lost a champion for those held unjustly abroad and I have lost a mentor and a dear friend."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

