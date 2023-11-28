Sean 'Diddy' Combs temporarily steps aside as chairman of Revolt TV network

Sean "Diddy" Combs has temporarily stepped down as chairman of Revolt — the TV network he co-founded in 2013, a spokesperson for the record executive confirmed to NPR. The move follows news of lawsuitsagainst him alleging sexual abuse.

Combs made the decision to step aside from the media network last week, according to TMZ, which first broke the news of his departure.

It's not clear when he plans on returning as chairman.

In a statement published by Revolt on Instagram Tuesday morning, the Black music television company said it will continue with its mission of creating "meaningful content for the culture."

"Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of REVOLT — one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating and championing our culture — and that continues," the company said.

News of Combs stepping down from his post comes days after three women came forward to accuse the music mogul of sexual abuse. The lawsuits were filed the week of the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act — a New York law permitting victims of sexual abuse a year-long window to file civil action despite the statute of limitations.

One of the lawsuits filed against Combs was a federal suit arguing that the record producer raped, sex trafficked and abused his former girlfriend Cassie.

The singer — whose real name is Casandra Ventura — filed the $30 million lawsuit last Thursday, alleging a history of coercion and abuse that went on for more than a decade.

According to the lawsuit, Combs and Ventura met when she was 19 years old and Combs was 37. In 2006, Ventura signed a record deal with Combs' label Bad Boy Records.

Following the signing of the deal, Combs then settled himself into Ventura's life, as he gained control of all aspects of her life while plying her with drugs and alcohol, the lawsuit alleged.

But a day after the pop singer Ventura filed the lawsuit against Combs, the two parties settled the case out of court.

Cassie's attorney, Douglas Wigdor, issued a statement about the settlement the following day, saying that Combs and Ventura were both satisfied with the deal they had struck.

The statement did not disclose the terms of the agreement.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support," Ventura said in a statement.

Ben Brafman, Combs' lawyer, issued a statement on Nov. 18 emphasizing his client's innocence.

"Just so we're clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," Brafman said.

"Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best," he added.

