Woman arrested after allegedly stealing $2,500 worth of Stanley cups

In yet another episode of people doing extreme things for Stanley tumblers, one woman allegedly attempted to steal a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles without paying for them, police say.

Authorities in the city of Roseville, California, responded to a call on the afternoon of January 17 about a shoplifting incident that just occurred.

Roseville police say a 23-year-old woman allegedly refused to stop for the retail staff and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise, according to a statement posted by the department to Facebook on Sunday.

Officers spotted the suspect's vehicle as it entered the highway, and after a search, discovered 65 Stanley products valued at $2,500, according to the statement. Officers said they suspect the merchandise was stolen from multiple stores, and are working to confirm which stores.

The department released photos from the traffic stop showing a trunk full of the cups.

The suspect has been charged for grand theft and DUI, a spokesperson for the department told NPR. Police did not release the suspect's name.

In recent years, the Stanley brand's 40 oz. "Quencher" model, which retails at an average of $45, has had a major resurgence among women and a younger clientele.

Fueled in large part by TikTok, customers camp overnight and go to great lengths just to get their hands on limited-edition colored tumblers. Resellers have taken advantage of the hype by posting such exclusive tumblers on sites like eBay for hundreds of dollars.

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits," read the patrol statement.

