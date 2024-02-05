© 2024 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are Nevada's 2024 Republican caucus results

By Washington desk
Published February 5, 2024 at 11:01 PM CST
NPR

Updated February 8, 2024 at 9:45 AM ET

Voting concludes Thursday in Nevada's Republican caucus election.

While Nevada Democrats and Republicans held primaries on Feb. 6, the state GOP also decided to host its own caucus two days later. Donald Trump is on the caucus ballot and Nikki Haley is only on the primary ballot. The caucus on Thursday will be the only contest that's awarding GOP delegates. Caucuses convene at 7 p.m. local time/10 p.m. ET.

View the live results.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

NPR News
Washington desk

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info