© 2024 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Shooting in Kansas City after Chiefs' victory parade

By Sharon McCalister
Published February 14, 2024 at 9:56 PM CST
People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
/
AFP via Getty Images
People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Americans are, once again, expressing outrage over a mass shooting, this time at the end of a parade Wednesday honoring the 2024 Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

One person was killed and at least 21 others were injured in the attack outside Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.

Doctors and administrators at Children's Mercy, one of three Kansas City, Mo.-area hospitals where shooting victims were transported, said at a press conference that they treated 11 children. Nine of those children suffered gunshot wounds. Their ages ranged from 6 to 15.

Here is the scene:

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

People take cover during a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade.
Jamie Squire / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
People take cover during a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration.
An injured person is aided near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
An injured person is aided near the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.
Several people were shot and two people were detained after a rally celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl victory.
Jamie Squire / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Several people were shot and two people were detained after a rally celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.
People leave the area following a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade .
Jamie Squire / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
People leave the area following a shooting at Union Station.
An injured person is helped near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
An injured person is helped near the Chiefs' victory parade.
People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
People flee after shots were fired near the victory parade.
People take cover during a shooting at Union Station.
Jamie Squire / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
People take cover during a shooting at Union Station.
Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade.
Jamie Squire / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.
Law enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at Union Station.
Jamie Squire / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Law enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at Union Station.
Emergency personnel, left, take a stretcher into Union Station following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration.
Reed Hoffmann / AP
/
AP
Emergency personnel (left) take a stretcher into Union Station.
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate during their victory rally at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel / AP
/
AP
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate during their victory rally at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.
Law enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade.
Jamie Squire / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Law enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory parade.
Law enforcement respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade.
David Eulitt / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Members of law enforcement respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.
Multiple people were injured after gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally on Wednesday, local police said.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Multiple people were injured after gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally on Wednesday, local police said.
NPR News
Sharon McCalister

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info