© 2024 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Due to a power outage, KTLN Thibodeaux-Houma will be off the air till Monday 2/26. You can still stream all of our stations here at WWNO.org. Thank you for your patience while we work to resolve this issue.

In Trump vs. Haley primary, South Carolinians weigh in

By Sarah McCammon
Published February 24, 2024 at 4:10 PM CST

South Carolina Republicans hold their primary on Saturday. Their choices are former President Donald Trump and their former governor, Nikki Haley.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info