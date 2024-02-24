Jury finds NRA executives including head Wayne LaPierre liable for corruption

Due to a power outage, KTLN Thibodeaux-Houma will be off the air till Monday 2/26. You can still stream all of our stations here at WWNO.org. Thank you for your patience while we work to resolve this issue.
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.