Photos: Humanitarian crisis grows in Gaza as mediation attempts resume

This past week, mediators met in Paris to negotiate a potential deal for a pause in the fighting in Gaza; talks have since moved to Qatar. And the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released a report saying that 2.2 million Palestinians were at "imminent risk of famine."
While Egypt continues to push for a temporary cease-fire between Hamas and Israel, it is also preparing for the possibility of an Israeli push into Rafah and the possible influx of Palestinians across the border, into the Sinai Peninsula.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also released his vision for the "The Day After Hamas" — a series of proposals the prime minister aims to implement once the war is over. This included Israel maintaining indefinite, free military operations in Gaza.
Here is what photojournalists on the ground documented this past week:
