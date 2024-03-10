© 2024 WWNO
Red carpet looks from the 2024 Oscars

By Mhari Shaw
Published March 10, 2024 at 3:45 PM CDT

This years show will start an hour earlier, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern time at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Jimmy Kimmel hosting. This is Kimmel's fourth time hosting the show, his first time being back in 2017.

Some of the top nominations include "Oppenheimer" with 13 nominations and "Killers of the Flower Moon" ties with "Poor Things" with 10. Two of the performances tonight will be an ode to "Barbie" with Ryan Gosling singing "I'm Just Ken" and Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell performing "What was I made for."

While we wait to see how the Academy voted, here are some of the most memorable red carpet looks.

Sandra Hüller
Marleen Moise / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Marleen Moise / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Eugene Lee Yang
Marleen Moise / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Keith David
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Marleen Moise / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Erika Alexander
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Leah Lewis
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Diane Warren
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
