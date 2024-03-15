How Sinn Fein has made themselves over
A party with past links to IRA militants is ruling Northern Ireland, and leading polls ahead of elections in the Republic of Ireland too. How has Sinn Fein managed to transform itself?
Copyright 2024 NPR
