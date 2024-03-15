Morning news brief
Russia kicks off three days of voting to choose a president. The turmoil in Haiti over the last two weeks reaches new levels. Chicago tells many migrants stays in shelters will be limited to 60 days.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Russia kicks off three days of voting to choose a president. The turmoil in Haiti over the last two weeks reaches new levels. Chicago tells many migrants stays in shelters will be limited to 60 days.
Copyright 2024 NPR