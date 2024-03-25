My Unsung Hero - Kathryn Fumie
On this week's "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain, after Kathryn Fumie burned her face in a kitchen accident, the EMT on the ride to the hospital helped her feel like everything was going to be ok.
Copyright 2024 NPR
