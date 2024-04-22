Morning news brief

© 2024 WWNO
By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published April 22, 2024 at 4:14 AM CDT

Opening statements set for Monday in the New York criminal trial of former President Trump. TikTok faces what might be its biggest threat yet in the U.S. The U.S. Supreme Court takes up homelessness.

Michel Martin
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

