© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

30 years of democracy in South Africa

Published April 28, 2024 at 4:26 PM CDT

This weekend marks 30 years since Nelson Mandela was elected president of South Africa, officially ending the country's era of apartheid. NPR's Scott Detrow talks with journalist Redi Thlabi.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info