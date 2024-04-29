Morning news brief

© 2024 WWNO
By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published April 29, 2024 at 4:15 AM CDT

International arrest warrants could be issued for Israel's top officials. Pro-Palestinian protests at U.S. colleges show no sign of letting up. Spain's prime minister may announce he's stepping down.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

