© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

GiveNOLA Day is TODAY! Give to your favorite local nonprofits (like WWNO) right now — remember, all gifts get bumped up by the Lagniappe Fund!

What's next for Rafah

By Greg Myre
Published May 7, 2024 at 3:55 PM CDT

Israeli tanks rumbled into southern Gaza and seized control of the critical Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Israel and Hamas are trying yet again to work out a ceasefire in Egypt's capital Cairo.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info