© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Trump's trials update

Published May 18, 2024 at 4:26 PM CDT

The prosecution just about wrapped up its case in Trump's hush money trial. But did they effectively present their case? Scott Detrow and Ximena Bustillo discuss with law professor Jed Shugerman.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info