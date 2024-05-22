RNC's HQ is locked down over vials of blood sent to the building

The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington was placed under lockdown Wednesday morning after someone sent vials of blood to the building, according to a source familiar with the delivery.

The office was cordoned for a couple hours as Capitol Police responded to the report of a suspicious package.

The package, which contained two vials of blood, was cleared by the department's Hazardous Incident Response Division, according to the USCP.

The source of the package and its contents will be further investigated, according to the USCP, which gave an all-clear later in the morning.

Copyright 2024 NPR