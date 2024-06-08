Israel says it has rescued 4 hostages held in Gaza in the largest recovery since war began

Updated June 08, 2024 at 10:59 AM ET

TEL AVIV, Israel — Cheers filled Tel Aviv on Saturday after Israel announced the rescue of four hostages, all of whom were kidnapped at a music festival during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas-led militants.

Amid the rescue operation, heavy fighting took place in central Gaza, killing least 94 Palestinians and wounding more than 200 others, according to sources at Al-Aqsa hospital.

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People gather with Israeli national flags outside Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre in Ramat Gan on Saturday where Israeli hostages were transferred after being rescued from captivity in the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attacks.

The hostages were identified as Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40. They were rescued from two separate locations in Nuseirat in central Gaza.

It is the largest recovery of living hostages since the war erupted eight months ago, bringing the total number of rescued hostages to seven.

In a beautiful moment, Noa Argamani and her father reunite after months apart. pic.twitter.com/h1YmkStlV2 — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) June 8, 2024

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defense minister, said Saturday he will do everything possible to bring all the hostages home.

"This morning not only did we have a successful operation but also an opportunity to fulfill the goals of this war," he said in Hebrew during on-camera remarks.

The four had been taken on Oct. 7 from the Nova Music and Dance Festival in southern Israel, where nearly 400 people who attended the event were killed or kidnapped by Hamas militants.

In a joint statement, Israel Defense Forces, police and Shin Bet domestic security agency said the rescued hostages are "in good medical condition and have been transferred to a hospital in Israel "for further medical examinations.”

The fighting took place near the United Nations school that had been hit by an Israeli strike on Thursday. At least 32 people, including at least seven children, were killed in that strike, according to Dr. Khalil Doqran, spokesman for the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza.

On Saturday, the Israeli military said it was responding to "threats" to its forces in the area and one fighter had died from his injuries during the rescue operation.

Hamas-led militants kidnapped some 240 people on Oct. 7. With the rescue of these four hostages today, 120 remain in captivity — about a third of whom are believed dead.

The Hostages Families Forum, a group representing families of the hostages, issued a statement calling the operation “heroic” and a “miraculous triumph” — while also calling on the Israeli government to bring back the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

In a statement, the group said: "The Israeli government must remember its commitment to bring back all 120 hostages still held by Hamas - the living for rehabilitation, the murdered for burial."

"We continue to call upon the international community to apply the necessary pressure on Hamas to accept the proposed deal and release the other 120 hostages held in captivity; every day there is a day too far."

Earlier this week, the IDF confirmed the deaths of four hostages: Amiram Cooper, Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger and Nadav Popplewell. According to the IDF, their bodies are still being held in Gaza.

