Morning news brief
Supreme Court rejects challenge to the abortion pill mifepristone. Elon Musk wins back his $44.9 billion Tesla pay package in a shareholder vote. White House moves to secure rural health care systems.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Supreme Court rejects challenge to the abortion pill mifepristone. Elon Musk wins back his $44.9 billion Tesla pay package in a shareholder vote. White House moves to secure rural health care systems.
Copyright 2024 NPR