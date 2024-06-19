Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA's Olympic and Paralympic uniforms

This year’s U.S. Olympians and Paralympians will wear jeans and moto jackets by Ralph Lauren during this year’s opening and closing ceremonies in Paris.

The opening ceremony outfits feature jeans paired with a navy blue, wool, double-breasted blazer trimmed in white and red, with the Ralph Lauren logo featured in the left chest area. Underneath, athletes will sport a navy-and-white-striped oxford shirt, the brand announced Tuesday.

The closing ceremony look includes a white moto-style jacket with red, white and blue detailing, accompanied with white jeans.

“Ralph Lauren is profoundly honored to define the look of the American delegation as they represent our country in one of the world’s most celebrated and storied events,” said David Lauren, Ralph Lauren’s son and the corporation’s chief branding and innovation officer.

This is the ninth time that Ralph Lauren is serving as the official outfitter for Team USA.

“Ralph Lauren has once again created designs that not only capture the essence of American style but also embody the spirit and pride of Team USA,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. “As Team USA athletes prepare to represent the United States at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games, this iconic apparel serves as a symbol of unity and inspiration for both our team and the millions of fans who will be cheering them on.”

Earlier this year, Nike drew criticism after unveiling its uniforms that U.S. athletes will wear at the Summer Games. One style of track leotard appeared far more revealing for female athletes than for male athletes. In response, Nike said U.S. female athletes will have many outfit options to choose other than the leotard.

The Olympics begin on July 26. Earlier in June, the five Olympic rings were mounted on the Eiffel Tower, marking the 50-day point to the start of the games.

Copyright 2024 NPR