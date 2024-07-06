Liz Moore on her novel 'The God of the Woods'
NPR's Scott Simon asks Liz Moore about her new novel "The God of the Woods," set in the Adirondack mountains in 1975. Moore also wrote 2020's best-selling "Long Bright River."
Copyright 2024 NPR
