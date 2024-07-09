© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Mate's moment at the Copa

By Matt Ozug,
Sarah HandelHosts
Published July 9, 2024 at 4:43 PM CDT

Players at the Copa America have been seen exiting team buses with Mate gourds. Part of the point of Yerba Mate is that it's communal -- perfect to be shared with your 10 best friends after a game.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Matt Ozug
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info