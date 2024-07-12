Morning news brief

© 2024 WWNO
By A Martínez,
Sacha Pfeiffer
Published July 12, 2024 at 3:33 AM CDT

President Biden's news conference monitored for mistakes. After Biden-Trump debate, poll on presidential race is out. Palestinians who fled parts of Gaza City return to find little left of their homes.

