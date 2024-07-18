Closer look at J.D. Vance's RNC speech. And, Biden tests positive for COVID

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

NPR's senior political editor/correspondent Domenico Montanaro joins the newsletter today to break down Day 3 of the RNC:

Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick, has gained a reputation in Washington as one of Trump’s staunchest and hardest-charging defenders. But that is not what America saw during Vance's speech Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention. Instead, it got a healthy dose of the Marine veteran's softer side. Here are four takeaways from Vance's speech and more from Day 3 of the GOP convention:

Alex Wong / Getty Images / Getty Images Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

This was Vance’s first date with America. Polls show half the country doesn't have an opinion of Vance yet, so he put the friendliest, most awe-struck version of himself forward. This is still all about Donald Trump. Few people, if anyone, vote for the VP pick. Vance clearly showed he was the subordinate on this ticket. Vance’s speech was targeted at a general election audience. He drew on his blue-collar roots in a swing state, crucial to the election. Tone is one thing, but policy is another. Despite Vance's appeal to union voters, Trump's administration was heavily anti-union, and Vance received low scores from union groups. Of course, the blue-collar appeal is less about economics than it is about culture, the key to that being immigration. The man who sets that policy, whom everyone is here to see, Trump, takes the stage Thursday night.



Stay informed during the 2024 election season and beyond by subscribing to the NPR Politics newsletter and listening to the NPR Politics podcast.



The number of investigations into the security lapses leading up to Trump's attempted assassination at a Pennsylvania rally is growing by the day. Yesterday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) called for Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign and announced plans for a bipartisan task force to probe the shooting.

🎧 The Secret Service is in crisis, NPR’s Claudia Grisales reports on Up First. Cheatle’s testimony will be a high-stakes moment for her and the agency. Local officials in Butler, Pa., are expected to defend their officers and explain how the Secret Service may have lapsed in planning. Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe tells Grisales his deputies went “above and beyond” before and after the shooting to help witnesses and assist police in clearing nearby buildings. He also says that an officer from Butler Township attempted to confront the shooter on the roof but had to turn back when the shooter aimed at him. Another official said they believe this confrontation is what ultimately threw off the shooter’s plans.



President Biden has tested positive for COVID while campaigning in Las Vegas. His symptoms are mild, according to the White House. Biden will continue his normal duties as he isolates at his home in Delaware. The news comes at a time when his campaign for reelection, age and mental acuity are under scrutiny after a weak debate performance against Trump last month. Yesterday, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff called for Biden to drop out.

The 2024 Emmy nominations are out, and The Bear and Shogun dominated the ranks. If you feel like the Emmys just happened, you're not wrong: the 2023 ceremony was pushed back to January of this year due to the actors and writers strike. This year's winners will not be revealed until Sept. 15. Here are some key takeaways from the nominations and the full list.

Deep dive

David J. Phillip / AP / AP The White House is seen in the early morning before Inauguration Day ceremonies on Jan. 20, 2021.

John Adams, the former second president of the U.S., once called the vice presidency “the most insignificant office.” Since then, it has evolved into a powerhouse role. For over a century, early vice presidents spent much of their time presiding over the Senate and concentrating on legislative matters. Now, they take a more active role in the executive branch, serving as trusted aides to the president and representing the administration on key domestic and foreign policy issues. Here is a closer look at the vice presidency's evolution:

➡️ Before Adams was president, he was George Washington's vice president. He set the precedent for the transition from one position to the other. Since then, three sitting VPs have been elected president, as well as two former vice presidents, including Joe Biden.

He set the precedent for the transition from one position to the other. Since then, three sitting VPs have been elected president, as well as two former vice presidents, including Joe Biden. ➡️ The Constitution grants the VP two official roles: to succeed the president if they die, resign or are removed from office, and to serve as president of the Senate and break any tied votes.

to succeed the president if they die, resign or are removed from office, and to serve as president of the Senate and break any tied votes. ➡️ Dwight Eisenhower made the first big change to the role during his presidency when he moved the office into the executive branch. President Jimmy Carter elevated the position to its status today when he integrated his vice president into the daily operations of the West Wing.

during his presidency when he moved the office into the executive branch. President Jimmy Carter elevated the position to its status today when he integrated his vice president into the daily operations of the West Wing. ➡️ Former Vice President Mike Pence famously used his role to stand up to Trump when he refused to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

when he refused to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election results on Jan. 6, 2021. ➡️ Kamala Harris became the first woman, the first Black American and the first South Asian American to hold the position in 2021. During her time in the role, she has advocated for reproductive rights after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. She also broke the record for the most Senate deadlocks broken by a U.S. vice president when she cast her 32nd tie-breaking vote in December.

Picture show

TOYA SARNO JORDAN / Toya Sarno Jordan / Toya Sarno Jordan Kevin poses for a portrait at his birthday party in California on June 17, 2023. Kevin wore three changes of outfits during his party, all purchased as costumes on Amazon.

Kevin is a typical 18-year-old high school student with dreams of graduating, an important milestone for him ever since he left Mexico. His family immigrated to the U.S. after the cartel that controlled his hometown murdered a family member. Kevin's family feared they might be next. After a 4-month-long journey to safety, a rare exemption to Title 42 allowed their entry into the U.S. legally. Two years after petitioning for asylum, his life hinges on a judge's decision of being granted asylum and the growing backlog of similar cases. As he waits, Kevin honors his Mexican heritage as he celebrates his 18th birthday.

📷 See photos of Kevin’s celebration and read more about what this milestone means in his culture.

3 things to know before you go

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America People participate in the first annual Disability Pride Parade on July 12, 2015 in New York City.

It’s Disability Pride Month, and we want to hear from NPR readers and listeners about their experiences with disability. Share your story with us, and you could be featured in the Up First newsletter on July 26. The Supreme Court delayed Ruben Gutierrez's execution in Texas on Tuesday, just before the state was set to carry out a death sentence by lethal injection for the 1988 murder of a retired teacher. Gutierrez says DNA testing will prove his innocence. The stegosaurus fossil known as “Apex” sold for a record $44.6 million at a Sotheby’s auction yesterday. The skeletal remains from the Jurassic period were expected to go for $4 to $6 million.

Copyright 2024 NPR