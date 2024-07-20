Remembering pioneering Olympic athlete DeHart Hubbard
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Maahra Hill, whose great-grandfather, DeHart Hubbard, was the first Black American to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics a century ago.
