© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Can Biden delegates votes for Harris?

By Justine Kenin,
Kira Wakeam
Published July 22, 2024 at 4:34 PM CDT

When Americans vote in a primary, they’re technically voting for delegates to support the candidate the voter chose. Then those delegates are sent to their party’s convention to vote.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Kira Wakeam

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info