Here’s who’s speaking on Day 2 of the DNC
Updated August 20, 2024 at 20:49 PM ET
The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.
President Biden has officially passed the torch to his vice president, Kamala Harris. Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago celebrated his legacy. Starting Tuesday, the focus shifts more to the future.
Convention organizers said they will highlight differences between the Harris-Walz campaign’s vision and that of the Trump-Vance ticket. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is slated to speak, as are former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.
We’ll update this page when the full program is released, but here are some highlights to watch for Tuesday night:
- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who had been in consideration for Harris’ running mate
- Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
- Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois
- Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
- Mesa, Ariz., Mayor John Giles, a Republican
As is tradition, the convention will also hold a roll call — though this year’s is even more symbolic than most. Delegates have already cast their votes for Vice President Harris to be the party’s nominee.
The candidates are taking their message beyond the convention hall Tuesday, too. Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will be in Milwaukee for an evening rally. Both Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee JD Vance are holding press conferences about crime in Michigan and Wisconsin, respectively.
The main programming at the DNC is expected to run from around 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. CT), but ran much later on Monday night. Here is the fuller programming list as released by the Democratic National Convention Committee, in order of appearance, with approximate timing:
5:30 PM
Call to Order
The Honorable Jaime R. Harrison
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee
Gavel In
The Honorable Mitch Landrieu
DNC Night 2 Co-Chair and Committee Co-Chair
Invocation
Rabbi Sharon Brous
IKAR
Imam Dr. Talib M. Shareef
The Nation’s Mosque
Pledge of Allegiance
Joshua Davis
National Anthem
Aristotle “Aris” Garcia Byrne
Remarks
Jason Carter
Grandson of President Jimmy Carter
Remarks
Jack Schlossberg
Grandson of President John F. Kennedy
Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Two: The Economy”
The Honorable Malcolm Kenyatta
Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives
6:00 PM
Remarks
Kyle Sweetser
Former Donald Trump voter
Remarks
Stephanie Grisham
Former Trump White House Press Secretary
Remarks
Nabela Noor
Content creator
Remarks
The Honorable Gary Peters
United States Senator, Michigan
Remarks
Kenneth Stribling
Retired Teamster
7:00 PM
Roll Call
Remarks
Minnesota Delegation
Remarks
California Delegation
8:00 PM
Host Introduction
Ana Navarro
Remarks
The Honorable Chuck Schumer
United States Senate Majority Leader
Remarks
The Honorable Bernie Sanders
United States Senator, Vermont
Remarks
The Honorable JB Pritzker
Governor of Illinois
Remarks
Ken Chenault
American business executive
Remarks
The Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham
Governor of New Mexico
9:00 PM
Keynote Remarks
Angela Alsobrooks
Democratic Nominee for the U.S. Senate, Maryland; Long-time mentee of the Vice President
Remarks
The Honorable John Giles
Mayor of Mesa, Arizona
Remarks
The Honorable Tammy Duckworth
United States Senator, Illinois
Remarks
Douglas Emhoff
Second Gentleman of the United States
Remarks
Michelle Obama
Former First Lady of the United States
10:00 PM
Remarks
Barack Obama
44th President of the United States
Benediction
Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr.
African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7th Episcopal District
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America
Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America
Here’s more on how to watch and follow along for updates.
Loading...
Copyright 2024 NPR