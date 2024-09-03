Encore: OJIBWE STAR WARS
A new version of the 1977 classic Star Wars opens in Minnesota theaters, now dubbed over in Ojibwe -- the indigenous language of one of the largest Native American tribes in the United States.
Copyright 2024 NPR
