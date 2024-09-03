© 2024 WWNO
Encore: OJIBWE STAR WARS

By Melissa Olson
Published September 3, 2024 at 3:21 PM CDT

A new version of the 1977 classic Star Wars opens in Minnesota theaters, now dubbed over in Ojibwe -- the indigenous language of one of the largest Native American tribes in the United States.

NPR News
Melissa Olson

