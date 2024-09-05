NY FIRE TOWER ILLUMINATION
Every year at summer's end, volunteers in New York illuminate historic fire towers on mountain summits, honoring fire watchers who keep communities safe in the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains.
Copyright 2024 NPR
