© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

NY FIRE TOWER ILLUMINATION

By Brian Mann
Published September 5, 2024 at 4:12 AM CDT

Every year at summer's end, volunteers in New York illuminate historic fire towers on mountain summits, honoring fire watchers who keep communities safe in the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info