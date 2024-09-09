Mental health experts warn to watch social media use by teens
Teenagers spend nearly five hours a day, on average, on social media. And there's growing consensus that it's a big problem for their mental health.
Copyright 2024 KMUW | NPR for Wichita
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Teenagers spend nearly five hours a day, on average, on social media. And there's growing consensus that it's a big problem for their mental health.
Copyright 2024 KMUW | NPR for Wichita