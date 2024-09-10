Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris in Instagram post after debate

Taylor Swift is entering her 2024 election era.

The mega pop star has thrown her support behind Vice President Harris, just under two months out from the election.

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," she wrote in a post to her 280 million followers on Instagram.

Swift, who began publicly weighing in on politics ahead of the 2018 midterms, has a record of boosting civic participation by discussing politics online. Her past endorsements and statements, though infrequent, have prompted tens of thousands of people to register to vote.

Copyright 2024 NPR