Harris is meeting with a group of Arab Americans in Michigan today

Vice President Harris plans to meet briefly on Friday with a group of Arab Americans in Flint, Mich., before holding a campaign rally in the city.

The meeting comes as her campaign works to build support with Arab Americans and Muslims who have been frustrated with the Biden administration’s response to the ongoing war in Gaza and the expanding conflict into Lebanon. The key swing state of Michigan has one of the largest Arab American populations in the country.

This week, Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, spoke to a Muslim group focused on getting out the vote activities. Her national security adviser Phil Gordon also met virtually with Muslim and Arab community leaders to reiterate that the Biden administration is working to bring about a cease-fire.

A poll published this week by the Arab American Institute found Harris and her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, at roughly even levels of support among Arab Americans. In recent years, the group had favored Democrats by large margins.

“In our 30 years of polling Arab American voters, we have not witnessed anything like the role that the war on Gaza is having on voter behavior,” said James Zogby, president of the Arab American Institute, in a statement.

The community is divided as the election draws closer

The war has led to months of tension between the Democratic Party and Arab Americans and Muslims. Members of the "uncommitted" movement protested Biden as the party's nominee and later unsuccessfully sought a speaking slot at the Democratic National Convention .

The leaders of the movement are not endorsing Harris, but have also told supporters to vote against Trump .

One high-profile member of Michigan’s Arab American community has endorsed Trump: Amer Ghalib, the mayor of Hamtramck.

Trump has not overtly courted Arab American and Muslim voters himself, and on the campaign trail has encouraged Israel to “finish what they started” in the Middle East. He has also repeatedly used “Palestinian” to insult Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish member of Congress.

But Massad Boulos — the father-in-law to Tiffany Trump, the former president’s daughter — has been helping with outreach to some Arab Americans. Boulos, who is Lebanese American, has met with community leaders in Michigan.

Earlier this week, a number of imams, including some prominent voices in the American Muslim community, signed on to a public letter urging Muslims to vote for a third-party candidate.

“We are not choosing between a lesser and greater evil; we are staring down two monstrous evils: one that is currently committing genocide and one which is committed to also continue it,” the imams said, in coordination with a group called “Abandon Harris.”

But other Muslims and Arab Americans see Harris as the better option. Emgage Action, a Muslim voter group, endorsed Harris last week despite opposition to the administration’s Middle East policies.

“If we want a cease-fire, if we want to have a conversation about aid to Israel, if we want to support a more credible peace process that leads to Palestinian statehood, which of these two commander-in-chiefs gives us a better pathway forward?” said Wa'el Alzayat, the CEO of Emgage Action, in an interview.

