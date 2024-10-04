Morning news brief
Dockworkers' strike is suspended. Harris campaign tries to show it's on top of October surprises. Memphis jury convicts three ex-police officers on some charges in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Dockworkers' strike is suspended. Harris campaign tries to show it's on top of October surprises. Memphis jury convicts three ex-police officers on some charges in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.
Copyright 2024 NPR