Election workers in Michigan town are anxious after Trump recruits poll watchers

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Many Americans are going into this presidential election still convinced that the last vote was stolen from them. We see that in a small community we visit a couple of hours outside of Detroit. On a Thursday night, people are gathering at a church in Hillsdale County.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Would you like a soft taco?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Yes, please.

FADEL: There's a table with T-shirts for sale. One has that iconic photo of a bloodied Donald Trump with his fist in the air moments after he was shot at a rally. His words, fight, fight, fight, are emblazoned above the image. Flyers say, swamp them with votes. Make our victory too big to rig. This is the monthly meeting of America First in Hillsdale. The group broke with the local Republican Party here over a battle for control that it lost. It sees itself as the true protector of conservative values.

JOSH GRITZMAKER: Our group here that you're seeing here today is a group of Republicans that weren't happy with the Republican Party.

FADEL: That's Josh Gritzmaker, the newly appointed chair of America First in Hillsdale.

GRITZMAKER: We got involved, got off the sidelines, wanted to be part of the political process.

FADEL: He takes $10 donations from attendees, puts them in a red cash box and hands out raffle tickets. This faction of the GOP has a reputation for being far-right, confrontational and conspiratorial. An early leader helped charter buses to take residents to the Capitol on January 6. Inside the meeting room of the church, about 50 people gather.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: So I actually started my homestead farming journey...

FADEL: The featured guests for this evening include a woman homesteader, an advocate for the homeless and an inspirational speaker who survived a terrible car accident. The raffle winners are announced.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: Seven-five-nine-six.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #5: Hey, I finally won.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #5: I can't believe it.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #6: Woo-hoo.

FADEL: There's also a late add to the evening program.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: So our next speaker...

FADEL: A young man in a brown suit with long, floppy hair.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CARTER CHAIN: How's it going, guys? It's great to be in Hillsdale. I've only been to Hillsdale one other time, and I didn't even get to go downtown. This place is a lot bigger than I thought it'd be.

FADEL: Carter Chain is from the Trump campaign's election integrity team. He's there to recruit.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CHAIN: What I need are people on the ground. I need troops in the trenches. I need poll challengers. I need poll workers. We're going to do our bit to make sure that everything goes according to plan without a hitch.

FADEL: Chain takes aim at laws that expanded voting rights in the state, and he zeroes in on mail-in voting.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CHAIN: Absentee ballots, I think, is what we're all worried about, especially with the loose laws we have here in the state.

FADEL: He then goes after Michigan's Democratic secretary of state, who oversees elections.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CHAIN: Jocelyn Benson being our secretary of state. I know we're all big fans of Jocelyn Benson here, right guys?

FADEL: Benson's a regular target of election deniers in Michigan, and Chain leans into that.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CHAIN: I was expecting a collective boo...

(BOOING)

CHAIN: ...For Jocelyn Benson.

FADEL: Over the last four years, she's been threatened; armed protesters showed up at her house; and just a few months ago, a hoax call led to a SWAT team descending on her home. To get a sense of just how many people are concerned about an unfair election, I go to the front of the room and ask a couple of questions.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

FADEL: Yes or no, do you feel good about the process? Do you trust that it will be fair?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #7: No.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #8: No.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #9: No.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #10: No.

FADEL: No?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #11: No.

FADEL: Raise your hand if it's a no so I can really see. That's every hand except for three. Are you all voting?

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Yes.

FADEL: So even though you don't trust the process 100%, you are voting?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #12: Yep.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #13: We still have to try.

FADEL: If the outcome is something that you don't trust, what happens then?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #14: We want to know...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #15: Revolution.

FADEL: Who said - I heard the word revolution. Who said that? Nobody.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #16: Yeah. Somebody said it.

FADEL: Sorry, who said that?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #17: Nobody said it.

FADEL: Oh, OK.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #18: You said it. And I got a question for you...

FADEL: Sure. Go ahead.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #17: ...In regard to that.

FADEL: I heard it. That's what I heard (ph).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #17: Why do you in the media constantly feel compelled to try to rattle the cage?

FADEL: Me?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #18: That's not true.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #17: Yes, you.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #18: That's not true because I heard somebody else say it. Somebody did say it.

FADEL: These feelings of distrust in the election process and institutions in general have taken root in the last four years as one presidential candidate, Donald Trump, repeats the false claim of widespread voter fraud in 2020. That's despite dozens of court cases that found no evidence of this, including by Trump-appointed judges. A recent NPR/PBS News/Marist poll shows that more than half of Americans say they're concerned or very concerned there will be voter fraud this election. After the meeting, I sit down with Gritzmaker, and I ask him if he believes Trump lost in 2020.

GRITZMAKER: I'm on the fence about it because I've seen too much funny business going on to say he lost 100%. But then you also see stuff where, well, I don't have any solid proof. I don't see the courts ruling in that favor.

FADEL: Right. The courts actually...

GRITZMAKER: I don't see the whistleblowers that we were promised step forward.

FADEL: When you're thinking about the election, I mean, with America First, are you going to have poll watchers?

GRITZMAKER: Yeah. I think there's a lot of members here that are going to get involved just to have peace of mind. And at the end of the day, hey, maybe they found a couple of spoiled ballots. Hey, maybe they found a couple of miscues. Maybe they don't, and then they're like, hey, you know, this was a good, fair election. Maybe some folks can get involved and be part of that process that have never been part of that process before and solidify that there's some funny business going on or solidify that, hey, these are a lot cleaner than what we've been told.

FADEL: If the outcome ends up being not the candidate that you support, will you accept it?

GRITZMAKER: You know, if it's - if my folks that go in and volunteer and they're poll watchers and they all come back and say, hey, Josh, it was clean, it was completely clean, I'm going to trust their boots-on-the-ground statements more than anything I'll see on TV.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #19: Cameron Wheeler (ph) to the office, please. Cameron Wheeler to the office.

FADEL: The next morning at a public high school, Abe Dane, the deputy county clerk of Hillsdale and the elections director, is setting up a presentation for a civics class.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ABE DANE: One of my goals is to help you guys not be intimidated by the election process.

FADEL: He addresses common conspiracies.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DANE: How many of you guys have heard someone saying there's thousands of dead people on the voter rolls, and dead people are voting? Have you heard that before?

FADEL: And then he explains how it actually works.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DANE: There are over 1,500 township clerks, 83 county clerks, and I don't know how many hundreds of city clerks in the whole entire state, and we can all see each other's voters. You think it'd be hard - now that you know that, do you think it'd be hard to hide thousands of dead voters and to actually have them vote? So it would be difficult to do that, right? There's a lot of accountability.

FADEL: In front of him, he has a voting tabulator machine set up.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DANE: Before every election, this machine gets tested in a public meeting by that election commission.

FADEL: Then he runs a mock election where students feed their ballots into the machine.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DANE: Come on up. It's got the arrow. When you see the green arrows, you can just put it right in there and then wait for the American flag to show up, and it'll say it's counted it. There you go. Good job.

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT: Sweet.

DANE: See, nothing to it.

FADEL: He reads out the results.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DANE: Bugs Bunny got five votes. Porky Pig got five votes for Congress. John Pork (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

FADEL: After class, Dane tells us he's been doing these presentations for a few years. It's his way of pulling the curtain back on a process he even had questions about before he became an election worker.

DANE: I'm trying to allow them to go through the same steps that I did because I am a Republican, and I did not understand why Trump lost when it appeared he was winning when I went to bed back in 2020.

FADEL: He's part of what America First calls the old guard of the Republican Party in town. He's seen by the group as a sellout. And he finds the label frustrating and kind of amusing. He says he knows innocent mistakes on Election Day could inspire another wave of conspiracy theories around election fraud.

DANE: The pressure is - keeps me up at night. I have an app on my phone where I - it's, like, a Post-it note app, and I just I'll wake up at three in the morning, and I'll put something on there before I forget to check on it when I get to the office. It's such a complicated system that there are going to be mistakes. There absolutely will be mistakes. But they will be explained, and there will be a reason for them. And in the end, the number of people that voted and the number of ballots that we have is going to balance and match.

FADEL: Do election workers feel safe going into this election?

DANE: Not always, especially when you look at the number of female election workers compared to male election workers and how rural our community is in some of our precincts. One of our precincts, in particular, is on a dirt road. Response times for police are 15 minutes or more.

FADEL: He's in touch with law enforcement, just in case. But in this small community...

DANE: Most of these people, when they get to a precinct, and they're dealing with the clerk, they're dealing with their grandma. They're face-to-face with their grandma, basically.

FADEL: Dane is talking about grandmas like Ruth Sanders and Anita Coe.

Hi, Anita.

ANITA COE: Hi.

FADEL: How are you? I'm Leila.

COE: Hi, Leila.

FADEL: We meet them at the polling place they'll be working in a few weeks.

COE: I personally feel a little bit anxious just because of the rhetoric that goes on. I just hope we don't get people coming in that have their party's signature on them because then we have to confront them and ask them, you know, you can't wear that shirt in here, or you can't wear that hat in here. You have to change it inside out or whatever you have to do not to affect somebody else's vote because I feel like they could be confrontational.

FADEL: Yeah. I'm just curious what you guys are thinking about security-wise if something goes awry or somebody becomes confrontational. Do you have any sort of plans in your mind?

COE: Not good ones (laughter).

RUTH SANDERS: I mean, I guess we could break a window, but I don't know how feasible that would be.

COE: We'd have to lift each other out. But...

SANDERS: Well, that's true.

COE: But I don't know. I guess you would just duck and hide. You know, you'd run to the bathroom and lock the door and hide.

FADEL: Coe and Sanders don't think they'll need these plans, but they do worry about the days after if some Americans once again don't accept the results.

(SOUNDBITE OF DALTON MCLAUGHLIN'S "LEARNING FROM FAILURE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.