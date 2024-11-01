Who said 'I hate politics' — then endorsed Harris? Find out in the quiz

As you awaken from a night of Halloween debauchery, dressed as a Chipotle fork or a Croc clog or a Stanley tumbler, you'll find you're still haunted — and not by the Hawk Tuah Girl costume or other Spirit Halloween slop.

Could it be the statue of a pooped-on Nancy Pelosi desk that's hijacked your dreams? Or the bronze Dwyane Wade that flashes before your eyes when you blink? A fleet of Timothée Chalamet doppelgängers? HIGH CHOCOLATE PRICES?!

No, it's probably just the election. Enjoy the quiz.

