University of Rochester investigates 'Wanted' posters accusing staff of Gaza war crimes

The University of Rochester is investigating the origin of hundreds of "wanted" posters that appeared across its campus over the weekend, which accused some members of the university community of contributing to an "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza.

Charges made on the posters include allegations of misuse of power, intimidation and racism. The incident comes as the war in Gaza rages on and Americans, notably across college campuses, have been split on the United States' continued support of Israel throughout the bloody conflict.

"This act is disturbing, divisive and intimidating and runs counter to our values as a university," university President Sarah Mangelsdorf said in a statement.

"Furthermore, several of those depicted appear to have been targeted because they are members of our Jewish community," Mangelsdorf said. "We view this as antisemitism, which will not be tolerated at our University. This isn't who we are. This goes against everything we stand for and we have an obligation to reject it."

The university said it was working to remove the posters but the process was extensive because of the strong adhesive used. The school's department of public safety said it was investigating the incident as vandalism.

Since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack in southern Israel last year, in which more than 1,200 people were killed, Israel's military response has killed more than 43,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities. More than half the dead in Gaza are women and children.

Israel says it targets Hamas militants who hide among civilians.

The resulting humanitarian crisis in Gaza has sparked international outrage, but despite Israel resisting calls to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza this week, the United States said it will not reduce its military support for Israel.

The University of Rochester's Hillel chapter, which represents Jewish students, condemned the posters, but said the flyers did not appear to target students nor was there any known threat to students.

"These deeply disturbing posters, which disproportionately singled out Jewish faculty and staff, spread harmful antisemitic ideas about the Jewish people and about Israel," a statement from the group said. "They further the spread of antisemitic hate on our campus, in an attempt to sow fear."

As has been the case with the conflict itself, responses across the university have been split about the posters' appearance.

In a statement issued to NBC Rochester affiliate WHEC-TV, the university's Jewish Voice for Peace chapter said it was "hasty" for the school to immediately assume the posters were born of antisemitism.

"These posters highlighted Jewish and non-Jewish administrators and professors and explicitly condemned their support for the Israeli military and government," the group said.

The University of Rochester has ties to $7.8 million in Israel-related investments through its long term investment pool, the school's Ethical Investment Advisory Committee reported in February.

Protesters across college campuses have called for their schools to divest from Israel, saying financial entanglements make the schools complicit in the conflict.

"Antisemitism is bigotry or hatred against Jewish people on the basis of their identity and we unequivocally oppose it, and work to dismantle it along with all forms of oppression," Jewish Voice for Peace said. "It is not, however, antisemitic to criticize the Israeli government and military that is committing war crimes."

