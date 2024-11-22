Morning news brief
Trump picks Pam Bondi as nominee for AG after Matt Gaetz withdraws, Russia's Putin takes an even more aggressive stance, and looking the connection between climate change and atmospheric river storms.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Trump picks Pam Bondi as nominee for AG after Matt Gaetz withdraws, Russia's Putin takes an even more aggressive stance, and looking the connection between climate change and atmospheric river storms.
Copyright 2024 NPR