© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi underwent hip surgery after injury on trip abroad

By Elena Moore
Published December 13, 2024 at 11:09 AM CST
U.S. House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on November 19, 2024 in front of the U.S. Capitol.
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images
U.S. House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on November 19, 2024 in front of the U.S. Capitol.

Updated December 14, 2024 at 13:35 PM ET

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is recovering from a "successful" hip replacement surgery and is "well on the mend," her spokesperson said Saturday, a day after her office said she was injured during a congressional trip to Luxembourg.

While in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Pelosi, 84, "sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement Friday morning. "Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals."

The statements did not provide any additional details about how the injury occurred.

Krager said that Pelosi "continues to work" but will not attend the rest of the events of the congressional delegation.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
Elena Moore
Elena Moore is a production assistant for the NPR Politics Podcast. She also fills in as a reporter for the NewsDesk. Moore previously worked as a production assistant for Morning Edition. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she worked for the Washington Desk as an editorial assistant, doing both research and reporting. Before coming to NPR, Moore worked at NBC News. She is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally and proudly from Brooklyn, N.Y.
See stories by Elena Moore

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info